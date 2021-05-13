New poster for Reigns vs. Cesaro at WrestleMania Backlash

WWE has released a new retro-style promotional poster for Sunday’s WWE Universal Title match between champion Roman Reigns and challenger Cesaro.

Cesaro vs. Reigns is expected to headline the WrestleMania Backlash pay-per-view, as the top match for the blue brand. The top match for RAW is WWE Champion Bobby Lashley defending against Braun Strowman and Drew McIntyre in a Triple Threat.

Remember to join us for live WrestleMania Backlash coverage at 6pm ET on Sunday, beginning with the Kickoff pre-show. Below is the current card, along with the new poster for Cesaro vs. Reigns:

WWE Universal Title Match

Cesaro vs. Roman Reigns (c)

Triple Threat for the WWE Title

Braun Strowman vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Bobby Lashley (c)

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Bayley vs. Bianca Belair (c)

Triple Threat for the RAW Women’s Title

Charlotte Flair vs. Asuka vs. Rhea Ripley (c)

SmackDown Tag Team Titles Match

Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio vs. Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode (c)

Lumberjack Match

Damian Priest vs. The Miz