Guest coaches at the WWE PC this week

Two pro wrestling veterans are working as guest coaches at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando this week, according to PWInsider.

Indie women’s wrestling veteran Allison Danger is working as a guest coach for WWE this week. She is the younger sister to ECW Original and current WWE Producer/Trainer Steve Corino, and has played a major role with SHIMMER over the years.

“Squire” David Taylor is also working as a guest coach for WWE this week. The former WWE and WCW star previously worked as a WWE developmental trainer in 2001 and 2006, and is also known for his “Blue Bloods” tag team with WWE NXT General Manager William Regal. Taylor also worked as a guest coach at the Performance Center back in 2019.

There is no word on if WWE may be hiring Danger or Taylor for permanent roles, but we will keep you updated.