Brandi Rhodes Responds to Cody Promo on AEW Dynamite
Cody Rhodes cut a pro-American promo during last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, hyping up his match with Anthony Ogogo at Double or Nothing. In a post on Twitter, his wife Brandi called the promo a ‘piece of history.’
She wrote: “That promo was a piece of history. I’ve never been moved like that. I wasn’t ready for it. I can’t wait until our daughter is old enough to understand it. #AEWDynamite”
A fan replied to tell her the promo was offensive, while insulting her intelligence. She replied: “I have my masters and had a full ride to Michigan. You present yourself as an educator…yet you try to reduce a woman to not being smart because her opinion differs from yours…about a wrestling promo. What message does this send?”
