New matches announced for Double or Nothing 2021

Three new matches were announced for this month’s Double or Nothing pay-per-view, with the card now containing five matches so far.

The Casino Battle Royale returns on the show with the winner of the match receiving a future AEW World title shot. Two participants have been confirmed so far, including Christian Cage and Matt Sydal.

Cody Rhodes will be taking on Anthony Ogogo and Rhodes said that at DoN, we will not get the American Nightmare, but the American Dream, an homage to his late father. Also announced is Brian Cage versus Hangman Adam Page.

The AEW World Tag Team champions The Young Bucks challenged Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston at Double or Nothing but the match has not been confirmed yet. The Bucks will defend their titles next week against The Varsity Blonds.

Double or Nothing takes place on Saturday, May 30 at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville in front of a full crowd.