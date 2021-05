Wednesday’s live edition of AEW Dynamite drew 936,000 viewers on TNT, according to Nielsen via PWTorch.

This AEW viewership is down 14.13% from last week’s show, which drew 1.090 million viewers for the Blood & Guts episode.

