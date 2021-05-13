Miro wins the TNT title on Dynamite

There’s a new TNT champion in town and his name is Miro!

The man formerly known as Rusev won the title in the main event of Dynamite last night, beating Darby Allin for his first gold in All Elite Wrestling. Miro applied the Game Over finishing move on Allin and the referee stopped the match. After it was over, Scorpio Sky and Ethan Page attacked Sting at ringside but the Dark Order came for the save.

When the dust was all cleared, Lance Archer came out and had to be restrained by Jake “The Snake” Roberts at the top of the stage so Miro’s first obstacle with the title will be the Murderhawk Monster.

Allin carried the title for an impressive 186-day run, the longest TNT title reign so far. He won the title from Cody Rhodes at Full Gear in November of last year.