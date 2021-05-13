5/13/21 NXT UK Report

Welcome to BT Sport Studios in London, England and this is NXT UK. Commentators for the evening are Nigel McGuinness & Andy Shepherd, Francesca Brown will be the ring announcer as well.

The show opens up with the rundown of the card tonight. They mention that Xia Brookside will not be cleared to compete in the 5-Women Gauntlet #1 Contendership match for the NXT UK Women’s Championship after being attacked last week by Amale.

Match #1 Noam Dar (w/Sha Samuels) defeated Nathan Frazer in a Heritage Cup Rules match.

A recap of Wolfgang challenging Rampage Brown from last week airs.

We then see a video package of the NXT UK Tag Team Champions, Pretty Deadly.

We see Jack Starz & Trent Seven talking as Sam Gradwell interrupts and disrespects Seven and then Seven slapped him and trainers would have to hold them back.

Match #2: Mark Andrews (w/ SubCulture) defeated Levi Muir.

Sid Scala is being interviewed about finding a replacement in the Gauntlet match. Amale shows up demanding the spot, Scala then says she’ll have a match alright and it’ll happen as soon as Xia Brookside is cleared.

A recap of the Loser Leaves NXT UK match from last week as Kenny Williams defeated Amir Jordan. We also see what happened after the match.

Next week A-Kid will defend the Heritage Cup Championship against Tyler Bate next week. We then see a sit down discussion with them as Sid Scala interviews them.

Sprnva Sessions returns next week as the guest will be Ilja Dragonuv.

Match #3: Meiko Satomura defeated Jinny, Isla Dawn, Dani Luna & Emilia McKenzie in a 5-Way Gauntlet to become the #1 Contender to the NXT UK Women’s Title. After the match Kay Lee Ray comes out to raise her title up infront of Satomura. She then bows to Satomura but then super kicks her.