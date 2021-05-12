WWE inviting more fans for NXT at Capitol Wrestling Center

WWE looks like they will be having more fans inside the Capitol Wrestling Center for the May 18 episode of NXT.

An e-mail invitation was sent to previous attendees to register their interest to attend the show. It’s unclear if this change will be weekly but with Florida now having no COVID-19 mandates at all, WWE can add as many fans as they want.

All those attending the show will have to undergo a rapid antigen COVID-19 test the night of the event. WWE had previously tested fans for coronavirus the night before the shows. The test is required regardless of vaccination status. Temperature checks will be conducted at the time of check-in and face coverings will be mandatory throughout the course of the event.

Takeover: Stand & Deliver had a significant amount of more fans for both nights than usual.