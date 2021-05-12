Update on tonight’s AEW Dynamite card

A new match and segment have been revealed for tonight’s AEW Dynamite episode on TNT.

Jim Ross noted on Twitter that he filmed a sitdown interview with Dr. Britt Baker that will air during tonight’s show.

JR tweeted, “Doing a sit down interview with @RealBrittBaker for tonight’s @AEWonTNT She holds nothing back! @AEW”

In more news for the AEW women’s division, the company just announced that Thunder Rosa will be in action tonight. There is no word yet on who she will be wrestling.

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s Dynamite show and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below is the updated line-up for tonight, along with the tweets on Baker and Rosa:

* Thunder Rosa will be in action

* Jim Ross interviews Dr. Britt Baker

* Tony Schiavone interviews Jade Cargill

* The Pinnacle coronation ceremony

* Cody Rhodes makes an announcement for Double Or Nothing

* IWGP United States Champion Jon Moxley defends against NJPW star Yuji Nagata

* PAC vs. Orange Cassidy in a World Title Eliminator match to crown a new #1 contender. The winner will challenge Kenny Omega for the AEW World Title at Double Or Nothing

* AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks defend against SCU. Frankie Kazarian and Christopher Daniels will split up if they lose

* AEW TNT Champion Darby Allin defends against Miro