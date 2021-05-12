Three female independent talents receive WWE try outs

Tesha Price, Alex Gracia & Natalia Markova Among The Talent At WWE Tryouts

According a report first published by Sean Ross Sapp on Fightful Select, WWE reportedly held a two-day tryout on May 6

Here’s a list of the names and brief descriptions for each of them, courtesy of Fightful’s report:

Tesha Price– A four year wrestler, she’s appeared for WWE in the past, wrestling Britt Baker in a dark match during the Mae Young Classic and working an enhancement match against Lacey Evans on NXT in 2018. She’s been an AEW regular on Dark since November, making nearly 20 appearances, including a Dynamite match against Abadon.

Alex Gracia- Gracia has been working for three years and has appearances for NWA, Stardom, IMPACT Wrestling and EVOLVE. She’s another AEW regular dating back to September, working over a dozen matches there. She wrestled Hikaru Shida on Dynamite in December.

Ava Everett- Wrestling since 2018 primarily in the northeast, she’s been working Limitless Wrestling a lot of late. She’s also made appearances for CZW, Beyond, among others.

Natalia Markova (PWW Favorite!!) Markova isn’t a stranger to the process, as she also had a WWE tryout in 2017. She has worked with several now-WWE connected properties such as EVOLVE and PROGRESS, but primarily worked in SHINE. She’s been working well over a decade.