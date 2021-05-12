NXT ratings/viewership for this week

Tuesday’s live edition of WWE NXT on the USA Network drew 697,000 viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

It should be noted that this was the fifth NXT episode to air on Tuesday nights, with no head-to-head competition from AEW Dynamite. The show featured NXT Champion Karrion Kross defeating Austin Theory in the non-title opener that was promoted on RAW, NXT Women’s Champion Raquel Gonzalez making her first successful title defense over Mercedes Martinez, plus NXT Cruiserweight Champion Kushida retaining his title over Santos Escobar in a 2 of 3 Falls main event.

This viewership is down 8.4% from last week’s show, which drew 761,000 viewers.

NXT ranked #25 on the Cable Top 150 this week with a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This ranking is down while the rating is also down 5.6% from last week’s fourth Tuesday show, which ranked #21 with a 0.18 rating in the key demo.

NXT ranked #64 in viewership this week. This is down from last week’s #60 ranking.

This week’s NXT viewership was down 8.4% from last week’s show, while the key 18-49 demographic rating was down 5.6% from last week. This was the worst audience for NXT since the move to Tuesday night. The key demo rating was the lowest for NXT since March 24, which includes two episodes that went head-to-head with AEW Dynamite.

This week’s NXT viewership was up 15.4% from the same week in 2020, while the key demo rating was up 13.3% from the same week in 2020. It should be noted that last year’s show went head-to-head with Dynamite.

The NBA game between the Lakers and the Knicks at 10pm on TNT topped the night in the 18-49 demographic on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.52 rating, drawing just 1.236 million viewers. Tucker Carlson Tonight on FOX News topped the night for cable in viewership with 3.266 million viewers, ranking #7 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.25 rating in the key demo.

NCIS on CBS topped the night on network TV in viewership with an average of 8.939 million viewers, with a 0.69 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This Is Us on NBC took the #1 spot in the 18-49 demographic with a 0.83 rating, drawing 5.075 million viewers.

Below is our 2021 NXT Viewership Tracker:

January 6 Episode: 641,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic (New Year’s Evil episode)

January 13 Episode: 551,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 20 Episode: 659,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 27 Episode: 720,000 viewers with a 0.21 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 3 Episode: 610,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 10 Episode: 558,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 17 Episode: 713,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Takeover episode)

February 24 Episode: 734,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 3 Episode: 692,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 10 Episode: 691,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 17 Episode: 597,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 24 Episode: 678,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 31 Episode: 654,000 viewers with a 0.21 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 7 Episode: 768,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Takeover: Stand & Deliver Night 1 episode, also aired on Peacock/WWE Network, final Wednesday show)

TUESDAY NIGHT TIMESLOT BEGINS

April 13 Episode: 805,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Takeover episode, first Tuesday show)

April 20 Episode: 841,000 viewers with a 0.23 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 27 Episode: 744,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 4 Episode: 761,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 11 Episode: 697,000 viewers with a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 18 Episode:

2020 Total: 37.027 million viewers over 53 episodes

2020 Average: 698,623 viewers per episode

2019 Total: 10.209 million viewers over 13 episodes

2019 Average: 785,307 viewers per episode