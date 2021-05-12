MSK talks decision to leave Impact for NXT, name change

WWE NXT Tag Team Champions MSK recently spoke with Stephanie Chase of Digital Spy, and said they were happy to leave their old name, The Rascalz, behind when they joined WWE after a successful run in Impact Wrestling.

“It just seemed right that we needed to evolve into the next aspect of our careers,” Nash Carter (fka Dezmond Xavier) said. “If you watch some of the best documentaries on some of the best wrestlers they know when it’s time to evolve and let go and create anew in order to stay fresh. We just knew that we were in a cocoon and we needed to spread our wings and be beautiful butterflies.”

Wes Lee (fka Zachary Wentz) added, “And just like when a caterpillar turns into a butterfly, it never really loses who it was it just alters how it presents itself. And that’s essentially all we did. We’re still the exact same guys. It doesn’t matter what name we do it under. But right now, MSK is who we are and that’s who we’re going to be for a long time.”

MSK signed with WWE earlier this year and Carter said leaving Impact for WWE was a no-brainer.

“When this opportunity came, it was a no-brainer. I’ve always wanted to be a WWE Superstar,” Carter said.

Lee revealed that WWE was the next stage in their careers, and everything just worked out perfectly.

“With the progression of our careers, this was the next stage and it was just right there in front of us and we just had to take the opportunity,” Lee said. “It’s bred some amazing, amazing things since we made that choice.

“The pandemic definitely gave us time to re-evaluate a lot of things and we did a lot of talking, a whole lot of talking on what it is that we wanted to do and how we wanted to do it and this just worked out perfectly.”