Bobby Fish returns on NXT

Bobby Fish has returned to WWE NXT.

This week’s NXT show on the USA Network saw Fish make his return to save Kyle O’Reilly from a double team beatdown by Pete Dunne and Oney Lorcan, which came after O’Reilly defeated Lorcan in singles action.

Fish hit the ring and helped O’Reilly clear the heels out as fans cheered the former Undisputed Era and reDRagon tag team partners on. O’Reilly commented on how it was good to see Fish back, and Fish said it’s good to be back. Fish also said he understands O’Reilly is doing his own thing, adding that he also has his own scores to settle. Fish then said he will see O’Reilly when he sees him, and made his exit from the ring.

Fish has been away since suffering a triceps injury during the “Takeover: WarGames 2020” main event back in early December. WWE announced then that Fish was taken to a local hospital after WarGames, where he underwent surgery to re-attach his triceps. No timetable for his return was never announced.

There is no word yet on what scores Fish has to settle in NXT, but we will keep you updated on what WWE has planned for the two-time NXT Tag Team Champion.

