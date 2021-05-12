AEW Dynamite preview for tonight
Tonight’s AEW Dynamite episode on TNT will feature more build for the upcoming Double Or Nothing pay-per-view.
Dynamite will be headlined by three big title matches, The Pinnacle’s coronation ceremony from their Blood & Guts win, an announcement by Cody Rhodes, and the crowning of a new #1 contender to face Kenny Omega for the AEW World Title.
AEW has announced the following for tonight:
* The Pinnacle coronation ceremony
* Tony Schiavone interviews Jade Cargill
* Cody Rhodes makes an announcement for Double Or Nothing
* IWGP United States Champion Jon Moxley defends against NJPW star Yuji Nagata
* PAC vs. Orange Cassidy in a World Title Eliminator match to crown a new #1 contender. The winner will challenge Kenny Omega for the AEW World Title at Double Or Nothing
* AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks defend against SCU. Frankie Kazarian and Christopher Daniels will split up if they lose
* AEW TNT Champion Darby Allin defends against Miro
Stay tuned for more on tonight’s Dynamite show and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.