AEW Dynamite preview for tonight

Tonight’s AEW Dynamite episode on TNT will feature more build for the upcoming Double Or Nothing pay-per-view.

Dynamite will be headlined by three big title matches, The Pinnacle’s coronation ceremony from their Blood & Guts win, an announcement by Cody Rhodes, and the crowning of a new #1 contender to face Kenny Omega for the AEW World Title.

AEW has announced the following for tonight:

* The Pinnacle coronation ceremony

* Tony Schiavone interviews Jade Cargill

* Cody Rhodes makes an announcement for Double Or Nothing

* IWGP United States Champion Jon Moxley defends against NJPW star Yuji Nagata

* PAC vs. Orange Cassidy in a World Title Eliminator match to crown a new #1 contender. The winner will challenge Kenny Omega for the AEW World Title at Double Or Nothing

* AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks defend against SCU. Frankie Kazarian and Christopher Daniels will split up if they lose

* AEW TNT Champion Darby Allin defends against Miro

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s Dynamite show and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.