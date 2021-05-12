5/12/21 AEW Dynamite Recap

Jon Moxley and Yuji Nagata are shown on a split-screen, gearing up for their match.

The opening credits roll. Excalibur, Jim Ross, and Tony Schiavone are on commentary from Jacksonville, Florida.

—

Match #1 – IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship Match: Jon Moxley (c) (w/Eddie Kingston) vs. Yuji Nagata

They exchange shots and Nagata drops Moxley with a knee strike and a big boot. Moxley goes to the floor and Nagata follows, but Moxley rakes his eyes and drops him to the floor. Moxley comes off the apron and drives a knee into Nagata’s back. Moxley gets Nagata back into the ring and drops a few quick elbows on him. Moxley kicks Nagata in the chest, and Nagata asks for more. Moxley comes off the ropes, but Nagata catches him. Nagata delivers a series of kicks and sends Moxley to the corner. Nagata kicks Moxley in the face and drops him with an exploder suplex. Nagata goes for the cover, but Moxley kicks out. Nagata delivers a basement dropkick, and then delivers more kicks to Moxley’s chest. Moxley asks for more and fires up. They exchange shots and Moxley drops Nagata with a German suplex. Moxley follows with a lariat and goes for the cover, but Nagata kicks out. They go up top, and Nagata drops Moxley with an avalanche exploder suplex. Nagata goes for the cover, but Moxley kicks out. Moxley comes back with a rear choke, but Nagata counters and locks in an arm-breaker. Moxley makes it to the ropes and they exchange shots.

Moxley drops Nagata with a lariat and goes for the cover, but Nagata kicks out. Moxley goes for the Bulldog Choke, but Nagata gets free before it’s fully locked in. Nagata gets to his feet and they exchange shots again. Moxley delivers a series of next strikes and then a Paradigm Shift, and gets the pin fall.

Winner and still IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion: Jon Moxley

-After the match, Moxley and Nagata bow to each other in the ring, and then Moxley raises Nagata’s hand.

—

Jake Hager, Ortiz, and Sammy Guevara are backstage. They talk about the Blood and Guts Match from last week, and say they want a rematch. Guevara says they will make sure that the Coronation of the Pinnacle turns into the funeral of the Pinnacle.

—

Cody Rhodes makes his way to the ring for his Double or Nothing announcement. Rhodes says the old saying is “Proud to be an American,” and he has never not been proud to be an American. He says Anthony Ogogo has run down and eviscerated the United States, and it’s ironic because he was awarded a Visa by the United States. He says Americans’ empathy outweighs their anger. He says Ogogo didn’t come to American to live the “England Dream,” and then gives props to English wrestlers. He says he wants his little girl to know that he did not lay down under another man’s flag, but got up and fought back. He says the fight will take place at Double or Nothing. He says Ogogo will not be wrestling The American Nightmare at Double or Nothing, but he will be fighting The American Dream.

—

A video package airs for the match between The Young Bucks and SCU. If SCU lose, they must disband as a tag team.

—

Match #2 – AEW World Tag Team Championship Match: The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson) (c) (w/Don Callis, Brandon Cutler, Doc Gallows, and Karl Anderson) vs. SCU (Christopher Daniels and Frankie Kazarian)

Kazarian and Nick start the match. Kazarian drops Nick to the mat, but Nick comes back and slaps Kazarian across the face. Kazarian chases Nick around the ring and catches him with more shots. Daniels tags in and Kazarian drops Nick with a neck-breaker. SCU drop Matt with a double cutter and Daniels slams Nick into the corner. Kazarian tags in as Daniels drops an elbow on Nick. Kazarian follows with a leg drop and goes for the cover, but Nick kicks out. Daniels tags back in and SCU continue double teaming Nick. Matt comes back and sends Daniels to the outside, and then tags in. Matt drops Kazarian with a clothesline, and then dropkicks Daniels into the barricade. Nick sends Kazarian into the barricade, as well, and then The Bucks double team Daniels. Matt power bombs Daniels on the apron and Nick delivers a senton on the apron as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Daniels stomps Nick into the mat and sends Matt to the floor. SCU double team Nick and drop him with a double power bomb. Daniels goes for the cover, but Nick kicks out. Kazarian tags in and he and Daniels drop Matt with Celebrity Rehab. They set Nick up for the BME, but Matt shoves Daniels to the floor. Kazarian drops a leg across Matt’s head, but Nick comes in with kicks and a knee strike. Nick drops Kazarian with a bulldog and kicks Daniels in the face. Nick slams Kazarian to the mat and superkicks Daniels into the ring post, and Daniels has been busted open. Kazarian drops Nick with a cutter and goes for the cover, but Nick kicks out. Kazarian checks on Daniels and Nick comes back with a kick. Matt tags in and delivers a Buckle Bomb to Kazarian as Nick kicks Kazarian in the head. The Bucks go for Bang for Your Buck, but Kazarian rolls Matt up and gets a two count. Kazarian drops Nick with a Northern Lights suplex and goes for another cover on Matt, but Matt kicks out again. Kazarian had Matt rolled up, but Gallows is on the apron.

Kazarian drops Matt with a Styles Clash and goes for the cover, but Nick breaks it up. Nick delivers right hands to Kazarian, but Kazarian sends him to the apron. Kazarian goes for the cutter, but Nick shoves Kazarian into a superkick from Matt. Matt goes for the cover, but Daniels breaks it up. Daniels drops Nick with the Angel’s Wings and tags in. Matt drops Daniels with a Spear and delivers right hands to Daniels’ head. Daniels goes for the Angel’s Wings on Matt, but he can’t pick him up. Matt drops Daniels to the mat and delivers a superkick after he says, “I’m sorry. I love you.” Matt goes for the cover, but Daniels kicks out. Daniels comes back and slams Matt down and hits the BME. Daniels goes for the cover, but Nick breaks it up. Daniels sends Anderson to the floor from the apron and Matt sprays Daniels in the eyes. Matt knocks Kazarian out with the spray bottle and hits Daniels with it as well. Matt goes for the cover, but Daniels kicks out. Nick tags in and The Bucks hit the BTE Trigger. Nick makes the cover as Matt holds Kazarian back.

Winners and still AEW World Tag Team Champions: The Young Bucks

-After the match, Eddie Kingston and Jon Moxley are destroying The Elite’s locker room.

—

Back from the break, we see Daniels and Kazarian sharing a hug in the ring, as their tag team is done.

—

Christian Cage is backstage for an interview. He says at one time, Taz was a bad man, but he is not going to step through the ropes and back up his words. He says he has an open contract for next week and tells Taz to send any member of Team Taz to face him. Cage also says he is in the Casino Battle Royale at Double or Nothing and he is going to win it. Matt Sydal interrupts and says he is going to win it, and Cage mocks him for falling last year. Sydal says before Cage gets too excited about facing someone from Team Taz, he should know that he signed the contract and will face Cage next week.

—

Match #3 – #1 Contender’s (AEW World Championship) Match: Orange Cassidy vs. PAC

Cassidy puts his sunglasses on PAC, but PAC breaks them. Cassidy drops him with Beach Break immediately and goes for the cover, but PAC kicks out. Cassidy drops PAC with a dive on the floor and puts on a backup pair of sunglasses. Cassidy slams PAC into the barricade as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, PAC slams Cassidy into the barricade a few times. PAC rolls Cassidy back into the ring and kicks him in the head. PAC drops a knee on Cassidy’s face and chokes him with the knee. PAC delivers a shotgun dropkick from the top, and then hits another from the other side of the ring. PAC goes up top again and hits a third shotgun dropkick, this one to Cassidy’s back. PAC goes for the cover, but Cassidy kicks out. PAC drags Cassidy to the corner and goes for the Black Arrow, but Cassidy rolls out of the way. PAC stomps Cassidy on the mat and goes up top for the Black Arrow again. Cassidy rolls out of the way again and gives PAC a thumbs up. PAC goes after Cassidy, but Cassidy slams him into the turnbuckle. Cassidy gets a victory roll for a two count, but PAC comes back with a thrust kick. PAC delivers a Liger Bomb and goes for the cover, but Cassidy kicks out. PAC kicks Cassidy to the floor as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Cassidy is being checked on by the ringside doctor. Don Callis comes out and tells PAC to hurry up and end it, and Kenny Omega hits PAC with the AEW World title belt behind the referee’s back. Both men are down for the ten count, and the match ends.

Match Result: Double Countout

-After the match, Callis says they don’t have a challenger and now have the night off at Double or Nothing. Omega says he and Callis should go on a road trip, because there are two losers in the ring. Tony Schiavone gets on the stage and says he’s sorry to interrupt. Omega tells Schiavone to shut up and tells Callis to give him his glasses. Schiavone says he has been told there will be a World title match at Double or Nothing, and Omega will defend the title against both PAC and Orange Cassidy. Callis and Omega go crazy and leave for Winnipeg.

—

The Elite go crazy in their locker room backstage and The Young Bucks wonder who trashed it. Doc Gallows says it is obvious that Eddie Kingston and Jon Moxley did it. Matt says they are fighting champions and challenges the Varsity Blonds to a match next week. He then challenges Kingston and Moxley to a match at Double or Nothing.

—

Alex Marvez is backstage with Adam Page and Dark Order. He asks about Page’s loss to Brian Cage and dropping to number five in the rankings. Dark Order defend him and Page says it’s alright. He says it took a lot of guys to beat him and if he were Cage, he wouldn’t be satisfied with that win. Page challenge Cage to a rematch and tells Cage to leave Team Taz behind. Page says if he loses again, he can accept it, but for Cage it’s double or nothing.

—

The Pinnacle come to the ring for their coronation. MJF says he took Chris Jericho’s spot, and he is now the Demo-god and the king of AEW. He tells the crowd to bow to The Pinnacle. He says AEW ranked number one on cable last week, and we can thank The Pinnacle for that. He says they set records on TSN last week because of Shawn Spears. He says The Inner Circle is down two men and he wonders why they want a rematch. MJF asks the crowd if they want to see a rematch, but says his answer is no. Tully Blanchard says he has been at the top looking down at everyone else many times. He says they took everything The Inner Circle could dish out, but The Inner Circle were the ones who quit. Blanchard says The Pinnacle deserves the best things, which is why they have five women with them tonight, and then he gives them expensive wrist watches as well. They are interrupted by a horn honking. Jake Hager, Ortiz, and Sammy Guevara roll in on a golf cart. Chris Jericho rises up from the back of the cart, with his arm in a brace. Jericho asks again for a rematch. MJF says no again. They drench The Pinnacle in a Little Bit of the Bubbly from the golf cart. MJF tells everyone to shut up and says if The Inner Circle wants a match, they can have Stadium Stampede at Double or Nothing. MJF says if The Inner Circle lose this year, they have to break up forever.

—

Jim Ross interviews Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. Ross brings up when Hikaru Shida broke Baker’s nose. Baker says Shida put her out of action for five months, and has created a monster. Baker says she interrupted Shida’s photo shoot because the shoot needed to have the real champion in it when it is released in Forbes Magazine. Baker says Shida has been the champion for a year, but she is the face of the division. Baker says she is the role model, the face, the soul, and the pulse of the women’s division.

—

Match #4 – Singles Match: Thunder Rosa vs. Jazmin Allure

Rosa takes Allure to the ropes and delivers a few shots. Rosa backs Allure into the corner and drivers her shoulder into her midsection. Rosa slams Allure into another corner and delivers a few chops. Rosa dropkicks Allure into the corner and takes her to the mat. Rosa goes for the cover, but Allure kicks out. Rosa delivers a shoulder-breaker, plants Allure with the Fire Thunder Breaker, and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Thunder Rosa

—

Announced for next week:

NWA World Women’s Championship Match: Serena Deeb (c) vs. Red Velvet

AEW World Tag Team Championship Match: The Young Bucks (c) vs. Varsity Blonds

Christian Cage vs. Matt Sydal

Anthony Ogogo vs. Austin Gunn

Updated Double or Nothing lineup:

AEW World Championship – Three-Way Match: Kenny Omega (c) vs. Orange Cassidy vs. PAC

AEW Women’s World Championship Match: Hikaru Shida (c) vs. Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D.

Stadium Stampede Match: The Inner Circle vs. The Pinnacle

Casino Battle Royale: Christian Cage, Matt Sydal, others TBA

Eddie Kingston and Jon Moxley vs. The Young Bucks

Adam Page vs. Brian Cage

Anthony Ogogo vs. Cody Rhodes

—

Footage of Mark Sterling offering his services to Jade Cargill is shown. Cargill says nobody else handles her business, but she is listening to offers. She says that she is her own boss.

—

A vignette for Darby Allin airs. He drives around his city, and then asks Miro what he has done since he has been in AEW. He says Miro played video games and became someone’s best man. He says Miro is not taking the title away from him.

—

Match #5 – AEW TNT Championship Match: Darby Allin (c) (w/Sting) vs. Miro

Miro attacks Allin before the bell and beats him down. Miro stomps Allin in the corner and slams him into the ropes. Miro tosses Allin around ringside and slams him into the barricade. Miro clotheslines Allin over the barricade and stares down Sting. Miro throws Allin back to ringside and gets him back into the ring. Miro knees Allin in the face and decks him with a right hand. The referee asks Allin if he can go and Allin tells him to ring the bell. The bell rings and Miro kicks Allin in the face. Miro goes for the cover, but Allin kicks out. Allin comes back with a dropkick to Miro. Allin delivers another dropkick on the floor and delivers shots. Miro comes back, but Allin shoves him into the ring post. Allin takes Miro out with a dive and goes for the Coffin Drop. Miro catches him and suplexes him on the floor as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, we see that Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky attacked Sting during the commercial. Miro is still in control in the ring and applies a bear hug to Allin. Allin makes it to the ropes, but Miro delivers shots and applies it again. Allin gets free and applies a sleeper hold. Miro drops to a knee and makes it to the ropes. Allin keeps the hold applied as they go to the floor. Miro grabs the title belt, but the referee stops him. Allin pinches Miro’s nose to cut off the air flow, but Miro turns him around and slams him into the stage wall. Miro rolls Allin back into the ring as Sting gets back up. Miro stomps on Allin and works over his injured shoulder. Miro slams Allin shoulder first into the turnbuckle, and then slams him into the ropes. Allin and Sting fist bump and Allin slaps Miro across the face. Miro shoves him into the corner, but Allin kicks him and chops his knee. Miro delivers a stunner and goes for the cover, but Miro kicks out. Allin hits another stunner and goes up top. Allin goes for the Coffin Drop, but Miro catches him and suplexes him. Allin lands on his feet and rolls Miro up for two.

Allin drives his shoulder into Miro and delivers the Code Red. Allin goes for the cover, but Miro kicks out. Miro comes back and locks in Game Over and Allin passes out.

Winner and new AEW TNT Champion: Miro

-After the match, Page and Sky rush out and attack Sting, but the Dark Order rushes out and chases them away. Miro kneels over Allin with the belt, but Lance Archer comes out to the stage. He points at Miro as Jake Roberts holds him back as the show comes to a close.