WWE NXT preview for tonight

Tonight’s WWE NXT episode on the USA Network will be headlined by two big title matches.

NXT Women’s Champion Raquel Gonzalez will make her first title defense against Mercedes Martinez. Also, NXT Cruiserweight Champion Kushida will defend his title against Santos Escobar in a 2 of 3 Falls match.

WWE has announced the following for tonight’s show:

* NXT Champion Karrion Kross vs. Austin Theory in a non-title match

* Killian Dain vs. Alexander Wolfe

* NXT Cruiserweight Champion Kushida defends against Santos Escobar in a 2 of 3 Falls match

* NXT Women’s Champion Raquel Gonzalez defends against Mercedes Martinez

