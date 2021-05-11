Ratings/viewership for this week’s WWE Biography and Most Wanted Treasures on A&E

The fourth “Biography: WWE Legends” documentary on A&E, focusing on WWE Hall of Famer Booker T, drew 595,000 viewers on Sunday night at 8pm ET, according to Showbuzz Daily.

The two-hour doc drew a 0.24 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, and ranked #17 for the night on the Cable Top 150.

This is down from last week’s Biography documentary, on WWE Hall of Famer Randy Savage, which drew 790,000 viewers. That special ranked #7 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.31 rating in the key demo.

A midnight replay of the Booker T documentary drew 211,000 viewers with a 0.11 rating in the key 18-49 demo. A 2pm replay of the recent Biography special on WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin drew 278,000 viewers with a 0.11 key demo rating. A 4pm replay of the recent Biography doc on WWE Hall of Famer Roddy Piper drew 295,000 viewers with a 0.09 rating in the 18-49 key demo. A 6pm replay of the recent Biography episode on Randy Savage drew 377,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the key demo.

This week’s Biography viewership was down 24.68% from last week, while the key demo rating was down 22.58% from last week. This is also the lowest viewership for a WWE Biography documentary so far.

Sunday’s fourth episode of WWE Most Wanted Treasures, also featuring Booker T, drew 555,000 viewers on A&E at 10pm. The one-hour show drew a 0.22 rating in the key demo, ranking #20 on the Cable Top 150.

This is down from last week’s Most Wanted Treasures episode, featuring WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler, which drew 563,000 viewers. Last Sunday’s episode drew a 0.22 rating in the key demo, ranking #12 on the Cable Top 150.

This week’s Most Wanted Treasures viewership was down 1.42% from last week, while the key demo rating was even.

The NASCAR Darlington race on FS1 topped the night on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.54 rating in the key demo. The NASCAR race on FS1 also topped the night on cable in viewership with 3.091 million viewers.

60 Minutes on CBS topped the night in viewership on network TV with 7.775 million viewers. American Idol on ABC topped the night on network TV in the key 18-49 demo with a 0.85 rating.

Below is our WWE on A&E Viewership Tracker:

Biography: Steve Austin – 1.062 million viewers with a 0.38 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Biography: Roddy Piper – 880,000 viewers with a 0.27 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Biography: Randy Savage – 790,000 viewers with a 0.31 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Biography: Booker T – 595,000 viewers with a 0.24 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Biography: Shawn Michaels –

WWE Most Wanted Treasures: Episode 1 (Mick Foley) – 766,000 viewers with a 0.29 rating in the 18-49 demographic

WWE Most Wanted Treasures: Episode 2 (The Undertaker & Kane) – 769,000 viewers with a 0.27 rating in the 18-49 demographic

WWE Most Wanted Treasures: Episode 3 (Jerry Lawler) – 563,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic

WWE Most Wanted Treasures: Episode 4 (Booker T) – 555,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic

WWE Most Wanted Treasures: Episode 5 (Sgt. Slaughter & The Iron Sheik) –