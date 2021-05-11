Promo with Karrion Kross and Scarlett airs during WWE Raw

WWE NXT Champion Karrion Kross and Scarlett issued a warning to The Way in a new promo that aired during Monday’s WWE RAW episode.

Kross took to Twitter before RAW and fueled rumors & speculation when he teased that he and Scarlett might have something to say during the show, as seen in the tweet below. Kross and Scarlett ended up appearing in a promo to push tonight’s NXT episode, issuing a warning to Austin Theory and NXT North American Champion Johnny Gargano as he prepares to face Theory in a non-title match.

“A wise man once said nothing hits you harder than life itself,” Scarlett said to begin the promo, quoting the legendary Rocky Balboa.

Kross added, “Johnny Gargano, Austin Theory. You wanted my attention, now you’ve got it. Your behavior has condemned you to a confrontation with me in less than 24 hours. Time is running out. Austin Theory, tomorrow night I am going to hit you harder than life itself. Tick, tock.”

Kross vs. Theory was announced early on during last week’s show, which later featured a segment where Kross was confronted by Finn Balor, Kyle O’Reilly and Pete Dunne, who all made it clear that they wanted the next NXT Title shot. The segment ended with Gargano and Theory double teaming Kross to lay him out. Kross vs. Theory was originally announced after Theory disrespected Scarlett while in the office of NXT General Manager William Regal.

It’s likely that we will see more storyline-specific NXT promos air during RAW each week as it has been reported that with NXT moving to Tuesdays, WWE officials wanted to capitalize on having RAW as the lead-in each week on the USA Network.

Stay tuned for more and be sure to join us for live NXT coverage at 8pm ET later tonight. Below is the promo from Monday’s RAW:

WE have something to say tonight. pic.twitter.com/4wFxskOp7a — Karrion Kross (@WWEKarrionKross) May 10, 2021