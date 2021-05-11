NXT TakeOver: In Your House announced

The WWE NXT “Takeover: In Your House 2021” event has been officially announced for Sunday, June 13 at 7pm ET.

WWE announced the Takeover event today and revealed that Todd Pettengill will be the host.

The event will stream live on Peacock and the WWE Network, from the Capitol Wrestling Center at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL.

WWE brought back the In Your House name for a Takeover special in June 2020. That event was held at Full Sail Live.

Stay tuned for more news on the “Takeover: In Your House 2021” event, which will be the first NXT special since the two-day “Takeover: Stand and Deliver” event held during WrestleMania 37 Week.