New NXT match for tonight, opening match also announced

Tonight’s WWE NXT episode on the USA Network will open up with NXT Champion Karrion Kross facing Austin Theory in a non-title match.

WWE has not confirmed tonight’s main event, but it was teased that Mercedes Martinez vs. NXT Women’s Champion Raquel Gonzalez will close the show. The other option would be Santos Escobar vs. NXT Cruiserweight Champion Kushida in the 2 of 3 Falls match.

In other news for tonight’s NXT show, WWE has announced NXT Tag Team Champions MSK vs. Breezango. This will be a non-title match.

Below is the current line-up:

* NXT Champion Karrion Kross vs. Austin Theory in a non-title match will open the show

* Killian Dain vs. Alexander Wolfe

* NXT Cruiserweight Champion Kushida defends against Santos Escobar in a 2 of 3 Falls match

* NXT Women’s Champion Raquel Gonzalez defends against Mercedes Martinez

* NXT Tag Team Champions MSK vs. Breezango in a non-title match