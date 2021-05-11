MSG reportedly considered for WWE SummerSlam

WWE is reportedly considering Madison Square Garden in New York City for the 2021 SummerSlam location.

As we’ve noted, WWE has discussed an outdoor stadium setting in Phoenix, Arizona or somewhere in Texas for the biggest show of the summer. Now Wrestling Observer Radio reports that MSG is also being considered for SummerSlam.

It’s been reported that WWE has plans to hold SummerSlam in front of a live crowd, making it the first show since WrestleMania 37 to have fans in attendance.

It was revealed on Monday that WWE is planning to hold SummerSlam on August 22, but the location has not been finalized.

MSG hosted the first SummerSlam event in 1988. The 1991 and 1998 SummerSlam events were also held at MSG.

