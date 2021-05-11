More changes to the line-up for tonight’s NXT

Alexander Wolfe vs. Killian Dain has been pulled from tonight’s WWE NXT episode on the USA Network.

As seen in the video below, Wolfe visited the NXT trainer’s room and complained of a stomach bug. The trainer then ruled that he is unable to compete for 7 days or so. Wolfe’s Imperium partners Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner responded to the news of Wolfe’s stomach bug with skepticism.

This was to be Wolfe’s first match since losing to Joe Coffey on the December 3, 2020 NXT UK episode. There’s no word yet on if Aichner or Barthel will replace Wolfe in the match against Dain.

WWE has also announced a new match for tonight’s NXT – Kyle O’Reilly vs. Oney Lorcan.

Below is video of McKenzie Mitchell interviewing O’Reilly in the parking lot of the WWE Performance Center. Lorcan interrupted and the two Superstars had words before agreeing on a match for tonight’s show.

Finally, WWE released video seen below of Leon Ruff confronting NXT General Manager William Regal in his office. Ruff asked to wrestle on tonight’s show but Regal said he will not be competing due to the beating he took in last week’s Falls Count Anywhere loss to Isaiah “Swerve” Scott. Ruff got loud with Regal and knocked some things off his desk, but Regal would not change his mind.

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s NXT show and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below is the updated line-up, along with the three videos mentioned above:

* NXT Champion Karrion Kross vs. Austin Theory in a non-title match will open the show

* Kyle O’Reilly vs. Oney Lorcan

* Alexander Wolfe vs. Killian Dain has been pulled due to Wolfe’s “stomach bug” – will Marcel Barthel or Fabian Aichner replace him?

* NXT Cruiserweight Champion Kushida defends against Santos Escobar in a 2 of 3 Falls match

* NXT Women’s Champion Raquel Gonzalez defends against Mercedes Martinez

* NXT Tag Team Champions MSK vs. Breezango in a non-title match