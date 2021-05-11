LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE NXT
Stay tuned for live WWE NXT results at 8pm ET. Below is the current line-up for tonight:
* NXT Champion Karrion Kross vs. Austin Theory in a non-title match will open the show
* Kyle O’Reilly vs. Oney Lorcan
* Alexander Wolfe vs. Killian Dain has been pulled due to Wolfe’s “stomach bug” – will Marcel Barthel or Fabian Aichner replace him?
* NXT Cruiserweight Champion Kushida defends against Santos Escobar in a 2 of 3 Falls match
* NXT Women’s Champion Raquel Gonzalez defends against Mercedes Martinez
* NXT Tag Team Champions MSK vs. Breezango in a non-title match
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.