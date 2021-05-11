LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE NXT

Stay tuned for live WWE NXT results at 8pm ET. Below is the current line-up for tonight:

* NXT Champion Karrion Kross vs. Austin Theory in a non-title match will open the show

* Kyle O’Reilly vs. Oney Lorcan

* Alexander Wolfe vs. Killian Dain has been pulled due to Wolfe’s “stomach bug” – will Marcel Barthel or Fabian Aichner replace him?

* NXT Cruiserweight Champion Kushida defends against Santos Escobar in a 2 of 3 Falls match

* NXT Women’s Champion Raquel Gonzalez defends against Mercedes Martinez

* NXT Tag Team Champions MSK vs. Breezango in a non-title match

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.