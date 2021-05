5/11/21 AEW Dark Results

Excalibur and Taz are on commentary from Jacksonville, Florida.

—

1. Eddie Kingston and Jon Moxley defeated Milk Chocolate (Brandon Watts and Randy Summers)

2. Trios Tag Team Match

Dark Order (Alan Angels, Colt Cabana, and Evil Uno) defeated Andrew Palace, Cole Karter, and Spencer Slade

3. Lance Archer (w/Jake Roberts) defeated Angel Fashion

4. Trios Tag Team Match

The Factory (QT Marshall, Aaron Solow, and Nick Comoroto) (w/Anthony Ogogo) defeated Jake Logan, Rick Recon, & Ryzin

5. Varsity Blonds (Brian Pillman Jr. and Griff Garrison) (w/Julia Hart) defeated Jaylen Brandyn and Traevon Jordan

6. Diamante defeated Willow Nightingale

7. Dante Martin defeated Aaron Frye

8. Nyla Rose (w/Vickie Guerrero) defeated Ashley D’Amboise

9. The Pretty Picture (Cezar Bononi and Ryan Nemeth) (w/JD Drake and Peter Avalon) defeated Adrian Alanis and Liam Gray

10. Kris Statlander (w/Chuck Taylor, Orange Cassidy, and Trent?) defeated Julia Hart

11. Jungle Boy defeated Marty Casaus

12. Big Swole and Red Velvet defeated The MK Twins (Ashley MK and Steff MK)

13. 10 (w/Alan Angels, Alex Reynolds, and Evil Uno) defeated JD Drake (w/Cezar Bononi, Peter Avalon, and Ryan Nemeth)

14. The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens and Max Caster) defeated Joey Janela and Sonny Kiss

15. Brian Cage (w/Hook) defeated Bear Bronson

16. Powerhouse Hobbs (w/Hook) defeated Mike Sydal