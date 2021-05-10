WWE SummerSlam reportedly scheduled for late August

The 2021 WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view will reportedly take place in late August after all.

It was reported last week that WWE may hold the annual SummerSlam pay-per-view earlier than usual as a kickoff to the return to ticketed touring, but now PWInsider reports that SummerSlam is scheduled for Sunday, August 22.

There is still no word on the location for the biggest event of the summer, but that should be confirmed soon. It’s been reported that WWE has considered outdoor stadium settings in Texas and Phoenix, Arizona, among other locations. Regardless of the location, it looks like WWE will be going on the road for SummerSlam this year, but that has not been confirmed as of this writing.

Below is the updated list of 2021 WWE pay-per-view events:

* May 16: WrestleMania Backlash from the Yuengling Center in Tampa

* June 20: Money In the Bank from the Yuengling Center in Tampa

* July 18: Extreme Rules from the Yuengling Center in Tampa

* August 22: SummerSlam from location TBD

Stay tuned for updates.