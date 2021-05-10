Update on SmackDown plans for Mia Yim

Mia Yim (aka Reckoning) was reportedly set to begin a feud with Carmella on Friday’s Throwback edition of WWE SmackDown.

As noted, WWE had plans for Yim to debut on Friday’s SmackDown as a member of the blue brand roster. The match was nixed due to time constraints, and word now is that Yim will be making her SmackDown debut this coming Friday.

In an update, Fightful Select reports that WWE had plans for Yim to begin a feud with Carmella during last Friday’s SmackDown. The match was nixed as WWE had to add in some of the throwback content to fit the theme of the show.

Friday’s SmackDown saw Carmella return to the ring for a win over Ruby Riott. This was Carmella’s first singles match since losing to SmackDown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair on the April 2 SmackDown show.

It’s likely that the Carmella vs. Yim feud will still happen when the former RETRIBUTION member debuts on this Friday’s SmackDown, unless the debut is delayed again.

There’s still no word on if Yim will keep her Reckoning gimmick or if she will go back to using the Mia Yim name like she used in WWE NXT, but we will keep you updated.

Stay tuned for more on Yim’s main roster future.