Seth Rollins Pays Tribute to Becky Lynch on Mother’s Day

Sunday was Mother’s Day, and Seth Rollins took to social media to pay tribute to Becky Lynch to mark the occasion. Rollins posted to his Instagram account to share a picture of Lynch with their child Roux, celebrating Lynch and paying tribute to all other mothers as well.

You can see the picture below, which Rollins captioned:

“So very lucky my daughter gets to call you Mom.

Happy (first) Mother’s Day to you…

And to anyone out there who has ever held the title, us non-moms are not worthy. Thank you for raising us, teaching us, and believing in us no matter what.”