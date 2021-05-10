Lizzie Thorne

Real Name:

Height:

Weight:

Date of Birth:

Hometown: Dallas, Texas

Pro Debut: 2018

Trained By:

Finishing Move:

Biography

– August 18, 2018, Lizzie competed in a Gauntlet at MPX All Eyes on Us.

– September 1st, Lizzie lost to Angel Blue at MPX Abuse of Power.

– September 15th, Lizzie & Baby D defeated Angel Blue & Livi La Vida Loca at MPX Die Hard.

– October 6th, Lizzie lost to Larry Canis at MPX Hell to Pay.

– October 27th, Lizzie won a Battle Royal at DCW Nightmare at the Elks Lodge.

– December 1st, Lizzie won a 4-Way at DCW Baby It’s Cold Outside.

– January 5, 2019, Lizzie won a 5-Way at Sabotage War of the Genders III.

– May 4th, Lizzie, CJ Ward, Larry Canis & Tatum Manning lost to Dave Segan, Tommy Becker, Ryan Remington & Jamie Oller at MPX May the Fourth be With You.

– May 23, 2020, Lizzie & James Johnson defeated Wesley Crane in a Handicap match at MPX Prison Break.

– June 13th, House Segan (Lizzie, Dave Segan, James Johnson & Byron Anthos) defeated Team Dalton (Andy Dalton, Ashton Jacobs, Brent McKenzie & Jaxon Stone) in a Hateful Eight match at MPX The Hateful Eight.

– July 25th, Lizzie lost a 3-2-1 match to Ashton Jacobs at MPX Fight Win Survive – Tag 1.