LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE RAW

– Tonight’s WrestleMania Backlash go-home edition of WWE RAW opens up on the USA Network with a video package. We cut to the RAW opening video. We’re live from the WWE ThunderDome at the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida as the pyro goes off. Adnan Virk welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves and Byron Saxton. They hype tonight’s show.

Asuka, Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke vs. Charlotte Flair, Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler

We go right to the ring for tonight’s opener as Charlotte Flair makes her way out. Mike Rome does the introductions as WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax come out next, with Reginald. Out first comes Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke for the other team. Asuka is out next, joining Rose and Brooke on the stage. They head to the ring together.

The bell rings and Rose starts off with Jax, taunting each other. Jax grabs Rose but misses a splash in the corner. Rose swings to drop Flair off the apron but she misses. Jax takes advantage and levels Rose in the corner. Jax works her over and in comes Baszler to keep the attack going. Baszler bends Rose’s arm back and keeps her trapped now.

Rose ends up taking Baszler to her corner and in comes Asuka with kicks. Baszler blocks a German suplex. Baszler with a submission but Asuka nails a dropkick. Rose and Brooke come in with dropkicks to their opponents on the apron. Reginald does a back flip off the apron as Jax and Baszler rush back in. The two teams face off in the middle of the ring now with all 6 Superstars arguing. The dark Firefly Fun House music interrupts and Alexa Bliss is on the stage now, swinging on her swing. Lilly is next to her on another swing. The 6 Superstars in the ring are distracted now.

Bliss says we are sorry for interrupting. No, Bliss is but Lilly is not. Bliss says she an Lilly wanted to come out and keep their eye on… someone. She doesn’t say who. Bliss laughs and keeps swinging as the others look on from the ring. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and Flair is stomping away on Rose in the corner. Bliss and Lilly watch from the swing on the stage. Flair rag-dolls Rose on the mat, slamming her face-first using her knees. Baszler tags in and kicks Rose while Flair has her trapped. Baszler winds Rose’s arm up again and slams her by it for another 2 count. Jax tags in and slams Rose. Jax grounds Rose now as fans try to rally for her.

Rose fights up and out but Jax goes for a Samoan Drop. Rose slides out and in comes Brooke. Jinder Mahal vs. Jeff Hardy is confirmed for later. Baszler tags in but Brooke clotheslines her. Flair also gets knocked off the apron. Brooke with more offense and a Bulldog to Baszler for a close 2 count. Baszler counters Brooke and slams her into a backbreaker over the knee. Baszler sells a leg injury now. Her knee goes out as she goes to tag.

Asuka tags in, knocks Jax off the apron and immediately nails a Shining Wizard to Baszler for the pin to win.

Winners: Asuka, Dana Brooke and Mandy Rose

– After the bell, Flair immediately runs in and levels Asuka from behind. Flair stands tall as the referee checks on Asuka. Flair’s music plays as we hear Bliss and Lilly laughing from the stage. Flair and the others look up at Bliss.

– We see how Riddle and Randy Orton defeated Elias and Jaxson Ryker last week. The New Day is backstage now when Riddle rides up on his scooter. He thanks them for registration forms because R-K-Bro will be an official tag team in a few weeks. Kofi Kingston says its a little known fact that every tag team must fill out a registration form, unlike RAW Tag Team Champions AJ Styles and Omos, who are frauds. They go on talking about tomatoes when Orton appears. Riddle and The New Day think Orton getting hit by tomatoes last week was funny. Orton disagrees and thinks ending careers, killing Legends, kicking people in the head, and setting things on fire are funny. Orton says he will see them out there as he walks off. The announcers hype the big eight-man tag team match as we go back to commercial.

