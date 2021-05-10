Kasey Fox



Real Name: Kasey Michelle Gilbert

Height: 5’2″

Weight:

Date of Birth:

Hometown: Taylorsville, North Carolina

Pro Debut: October 20, 2018

Trained By: Path of Wrestling

Finishing Move:

Biography

– January 19, 2019, Kasey defeated Thomas Extreme by DQ at GCW From the Ashes.

– February 16th, Kasey competed in a 4-Way at GCW Black Hearts.

– March 16th, Kasey defeated Kenzie Paige for the vacant GCW Women’s Title.

– April 6th, Kasey lost to Lynzee Pike at RWC Now or Never.

– April 20th, Kasey lost to Sadie Lee Moss by DQ at GCW High Stakes.

– June 15th, Kasey retained the GCW Women’s Title in a 4-Way.

– August 24th, Kasey & The Wright Brothers defeated Selina Rose & Rhapsody at a GCW event.