Kasey Fox
Real Name: Kasey Michelle Gilbert
Height: 5’2″
Weight:
Date of Birth:
Hometown: Taylorsville, North Carolina
Pro Debut: October 20, 2018
Trained By: Path of Wrestling
Finishing Move:
Biography
– January 19, 2019, Kasey defeated Thomas Extreme by DQ at GCW From the Ashes.
– February 16th, Kasey competed in a 4-Way at GCW Black Hearts.
– March 16th, Kasey defeated Kenzie Paige for the vacant GCW Women’s Title.
– April 6th, Kasey lost to Lynzee Pike at RWC Now or Never.
– April 20th, Kasey lost to Sadie Lee Moss by DQ at GCW High Stakes.
– June 15th, Kasey retained the GCW Women’s Title in a 4-Way.
– August 24th, Kasey & The Wright Brothers defeated Selina Rose & Rhapsody at a GCW event.