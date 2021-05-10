Jinder Mahal makes WWE Raw return

Jinder Mahal made his WWE RAW return on tonight’s WrestleMania Backlash go-home episode.

Mahal, with Veer (Rinku Singh) and Shanky (Dilsher Shanky) at his side, defeated Jeff Hardy in singles action. This was Jinder’s first RAW match since the win over Akira Tozawa on April 27, 2020.

As noted, Mahal made his return to the ring on last Thursday’s WWE Main Event episode, defeating Hardy in singles action.

There is no word on what WWE has planned for The Modern Day Maharaja on the red brand, but he noted in a pre-match promo that he’s out to remind everyone why he was once a WWE Champion.

Stay tuned for more on Jinder’s return. Below are several shots from tonight’s RAW return: