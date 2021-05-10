Braun Strowman Feels his WrestleMania Backlash Match Has a Big Fight Feel

In an interview with Muscle and Fitness, Braun Strowman spoke about his match with Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley at Wrestlemania Backlash, saying the match had a ‘big fight feel.’ Here are highlights:

On the main event of Wrestlemania Backlash: “It’s got the big-fight feel. This is a clash of the titans. This is King Kong vs. Godzilla vs. The Incredible Hulk, and it’s a fight for dominance. I think we are going to open people’s eyes so that they say ‘hey’, because these big boys are what made the industry what it is today.”

On Goldberg: “Who didn’t want to be Goldberg when they were a young kid? The dude said he was going to go out there and beat somebody up, and that’s cool! He’s an icon and a Hall of Famer, and they don’t hand that stuff out for no reason.”

On striving to be the best: “I try to bring the best Braun Strowman I can to the table, because our fans deserve it. They work hard and pay money to see us, and I want to make sure that they get their money’s worth.”