Booker T/Triple H feud left off Booker’s Biography special despite filmed interviews

The A&E Biography on Booker T which aired last night had one important angle cut out from the whole show: the feud with Triple H leading to WrestleMania 19.

The build-up to their match at Mania would be considered unsuitable in today’s society mainly because of one of the interviews that raised some eyebrows during an episode of Raw before WrestleMania. In that interview, Triple H told Booker T that people like him don’t deserve the title and the title is reserved for people like Triple H. “Somebody like you does not get to be a World champion,” Triple H told Booker as they stood face-to-face. Several other digs at Booker T which are considered racist were also made.

David Dennis Jr., a writer and adjunct professor of Journalism at Morehouse College revealed on Twitter that he was interviewed by A&E for the Booker T Biography but quickly realized that he probably will not make the final edit.

In a tweet he later deleted, Dennis wrote, “So one of the main reasons I was brought in was to talk about WrestleMania 19. I went in about it for a LONG time. But my ass knew it wasn’t making the final cut so I figured I was gonna get cut out from the whole doc!”

He also added that there’s a lot of spicy footage somewhere that was not used and wondered if Vince McMahon and Triple H saw it.

“Okay gonna delete that lil BTS tidbit now lol,” he then wrote.