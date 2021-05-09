The Godfather on Stone Cold Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions

WWE Hall of Famer Charles Wright, better known as The Godfather, revealed on his Instagram that he has recorded an episode of Broken Skull Sessions with Stone Cold Steve Austin for the WWE Network.

The 59-year-old was a popular WWE Superstar back in the days of the Attitude Era and had quite a long run in the WWE, first as Papa Shango, then as Kama, and then as The Godfather.

A big friend of The Undertaker and one of the members of the BSK crew, Wright certainly has a lot of stories…most of which probably will never see the light of day! Wright currently serves as the manager of the Las Vegas strip club Cheetah’s.