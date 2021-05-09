ROH TV #503 Report

We are in Baltimore, Maryland as this is Ring of Honor Television. Tonight we will see the in-ring debut of Quinn McKay as she’ll be taking on rival Angelina Love.

Our commentators tonight are Ian Riccaboni & Caprice Coleman. Bobby Cruise will once again be the voice for the show. Todd Sinclair & Joe Mandak are the officials for the night.

The host for the night is Ian Riccaboni as he fills in for Quinn McKay as she prepares for her match later tonight.

We see promos from Flip Gordon/EC3 & The Briscoes before the next match (also great to hear them come out to Reach for the Sky by Adam Massacre once again).

Match #1: EC3 & Flip Gordon defeated The Briscoes

Before the next match we see Brian Johnson cut a promo as he’ll issue a open challenge next. Danhausen comes out and introduces a gifthausen to Johnson as PCO will be up against Johnson next.

Match #2: PCO defer Brian Johnson

Before the next matchup we see a promo from Angelina Love & Quinn McKay.

Match #3: Angelina Love (w/ Mandy Leon) defeated Quinn McKay with the Botox Injection after the distraction by Leon.

Next week the debuting Primal Fear will challenge Shane Taylor Promotions for the ROH World Six Man Tag Team Titles & Silas Young will go up against former protege Josh Woods.

The replay to this show will air Monday on FITE TV each and every week.