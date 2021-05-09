Miro Threatens Darby Allin Ahead of their TNT Title Match on AEW Dynamite

May 9, 2021 - by Steve Gerweck

AEW superstar Miro took to Twitter earlier today to warn TNT champion Darby Allin ahead of their title clash on this Wednesday’s Dynamite. The Best Man write, “Denial will get you hurt bad. Ask emo face-paint Daddy @Sting if you can win. If he wants to protect you he’ll tell you it’s over too.”

Post Category: News     Tags:

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Natalie Wild

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal