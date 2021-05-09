John Cena Sparks Speculation Of WWE Return With Instagram Post

John Cena is known for his no-context Instagram posts, and the latest one has a lot of fans speculating on a potential return. Cena posted to his Instagram account on Saturday with a picture of the WWE logo. Like all of his posts, it was shared without a caption.

Cena is currently filming his Peacemaker spinoff show for HBO Max, which is expected to wrap shooting in Vancouver by June. Cena’s last appearance on WWE TV was his loss to Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania 36.