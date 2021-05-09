Coronavirus outbreak hits New Japan Pro Wrestling roster

A coronavirus outbreak within New Japan Pro Wrestling has resulted in seven positive results among its roster.

The positive tests came following PCR testing conducted across the roster following the May 4 Wrestling Dontaku event in Fukuoka. Two wrestlers had fever on the day of the show and tested positive later in the day but the virus had spread already.

“In light of this news, all those who had close contact with the infected parties, in addition to every wrestler on the roster, received PCR tests, with a further seven wrestlers testing positive,” an NJPW statement said.

All seven wrestlers have not identified themselves and all are experiencing mild symptoms or are asymptomatic. They are all being isolated and receiving appropriate treatment.

NJPW said that their COVID-19 policy includes daily temperature and blood oxygen saturation checks, as well as regular PCR testing. All attendees are temperature screened on entry to venues, masks are required during training and backstage, and packaged food is provided in order to limit unnecessary movement outside.