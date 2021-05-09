AEW Planning Busy Double or Nothing Weekend

According to the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, AEW is planning a busy weekend leading up to their May 30th Double or Nothing pay per view, which will for the second time in company history take place on a Sunday.

The current schedule will see AEW run Dynamite on Friday May 28th, a move due to the NBA running a primetime game on TNT during the show’s normal time. AEW will then be taping their Youtube series Dark Elevation immediately afterwards, which the report mentions will be the first time those talents have worked in front of live fans.

The next day, Saturday the 29th, AEW will be running some sort of fan-fest for all those traveling in from out of town to attend Double or Nothing. As of this writing the promotion has yet to announce any official details publicly.