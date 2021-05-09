Updated: AEW Announces Card for Monday’s Dark: Elevation

All Elite Wrestling has announced four matches for this week’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation, which streams on Youtube at 7 PM ET. They include:

* Jon Moxley vs. Danny Limelight

* Madi Wrenkowski vs. Tay Conti

* Jurassic Express (Jungle Boy & Marko Stunt) vs. Chaos Project

* Isiah Kassidy (w/ Matt Hardy & Marc Quen) vs. Alex Reynolds (w/ John Silver & Colt Cabana)

* Dr. Britt Baker, DMD (w/ Rebel) vs. Raychell Rose

* Scorpio Sky & Ethan Page vs. Baron Black & Fuego del Sol

* Eddie Kingston vs. VSK

* Thunder Rosa vs. Renee Michelle