Updated: AEW Announces Card for Monday’s Dark: Elevation
All Elite Wrestling has announced four matches for this week’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation, which streams on Youtube at 7 PM ET. They include:
* Jon Moxley vs. Danny Limelight
* Madi Wrenkowski vs. Tay Conti
* Jurassic Express (Jungle Boy & Marko Stunt) vs. Chaos Project
* Isiah Kassidy (w/ Matt Hardy & Marc Quen) vs. Alex Reynolds (w/ John Silver & Colt Cabana)
* Dr. Britt Baker, DMD (w/ Rebel) vs. Raychell Rose
* Scorpio Sky & Ethan Page vs. Baron Black & Fuego del Sol
* Eddie Kingston vs. VSK
* Thunder Rosa vs. Renee Michelle
