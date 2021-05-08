Updated plans for this year’s Summerslam

According to WrestleVotes on Twitter, WWE are planning to use SummerSlam as a way to return to live touring. The company has 4 possible locations for the event however one of these seems to be more favorable.

WWE is looking to have SummerSlam be the official kickoff as a “return to touring.” With that said, if things work out a certain way, the PPV might be even earlier than usual this year. I’ve heard 3 to 4 locations are on the table, with 1 having better odds than the others 😉 — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) May 7, 2021