Updated plans for this year’s Summerslam

May 8, 2021 - by Steve Gerweck

According to WrestleVotes on Twitter, WWE are planning to use SummerSlam as a way to return to live touring. The company has 4 possible locations for the event however one of these seems to be more favorable.

