Pat McAfee films skit impersonating Vince McMahon for throwback Smackdown

Smackdown color commentator – or as they like to call them now, analysts – Pat McAfee alluded that he was going to impersonate Vince McMahon more during the throwback episode of Smackdown live on FOX last night but things changed.

McAfee uploaded a video arriving in a Bentley and doing his best Vince McMahon impersonation, including making fun of Vince and his over-use of disinfecting his hands.

“Tonight was gonna be a memorable 1. I was prepared to have no voice for weeks.. Got the Bentley driven DAHN there. Shaved my face 4 the first time in my life,” McAfee wrote. “Ideas got changed immediately after filming this.”

The WWE Network Twitter account uploaded the clip and McAfee said he was thankful he got it filmed and said it was a fun night regardless.