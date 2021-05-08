Mickie James Did Not Feel Trashgate Was Started with Ill Intent

Mickie James weighed in on her now-infamous trash bag incident that followed her WWE release while speaking with Reneé Paquett‪e‬. James was on Paquett‪e‬’s Oral Sessions podcast and discussed the incident from last month; you can check out a brief transcript and the video as sent by the show below:

Paquett‪e‬: “You were trending on twitter! What happened?”

James: “I was trending on Twitter. Oh, man, so many things have happened. You know, Reneé, it’s been a whirlwind; Like in a weird space you know because at first I was just like, ‘Oh, okay well I guess that’s fine, whatever next chapter’ and you just kind of do it, but then like, I mean I didn’t want to trend over a trash bag for God sakes. You know, I kind of in that moment was like, ‘Oh shit they still do this? That’s kind of funny’ like on par with that moment you know how you feel when you first leave here is like, ‘Oh, that kind of sucks’ but you do have more freedom and space to be able to explore those opportunities, but at the same time was just kind of like, ‘I just wished for so many things’ And then I get my stuff in the trash bag and I’m just like, ‘Oh, it’s on par, whatever’ because I don’t even feel like it was something that was malicious or anything like that, it’s just like kind of thoughtless and tone deaf.”

Paquett‪e‬: “One hundred percent. I can kind of picture the person, packing it up and not really thinking twice about it because that’s how it’s just obviously been done for so long with no thought put behind it; not thinking of what that supplemental message might be that the person on the other end is feeling.”