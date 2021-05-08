Match for next week’s WWE Smackdown

WWE has announced a Women’s Tag Team Titles match for next Friday’s SmackDown on FOX.

It was announced during tonight’s Throwback SmackDown that Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax will defend their WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles against Tamina Snuka and Natalya on next Friday’s WrestleMania Backlash go-home show.

Tonight’s SmackDown featured Tamina defeating Reginald in singles action via DQ when Baszler and Jax interfered. The post-match angle saw Natalya and Snuka get double teamed.

Next Friday’s title match will be a rematch from Night Two of WrestleMania 37, which saw Baszler and Jax retain their titles. Natalya defeated Baszler on the April 16 SmackDown, while Tamina defeated Jax on April 23, and then Tamina and Natalya won a non-title match over Jax and Baszler on the April 30 SmackDown.

Stay tuned for more on next Friday’s WrestleMania Backlash go-home edition of SmackDown. Below are a few shots from tonight’s Tamina vs. Reginald match: