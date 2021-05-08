Joey Janela Wants to Wrestle Onita

May 8, 2021 - by James Walsh

It was reported earlier this week that deathmatch wrestling legend Atsushi Onita was launching a new company called Frontier Martial-Arts Wrestling Explosion. It will focus mainly on explosion deathmatches. In a post on Twitter, Joey Janela revealed he wanted to be a part of it and challenged Onita to a match.

He wrote: “Wrestle me! I will blow you up for good ONITA!”

  1. Taxx W. Hoodchicken says:
    May 9, 2021 at 12:02 am

    Before Janela can wrestle Onita, he first has to learn how to wrestle. That’s his only obstacle right now. Good luck, Joseph.

