Joey Janela Wants to Wrestle Onita
It was reported earlier this week that deathmatch wrestling legend Atsushi Onita was launching a new company called Frontier Martial-Arts Wrestling Explosion. It will focus mainly on explosion deathmatches. In a post on Twitter, Joey Janela revealed he wanted to be a part of it and challenged Onita to a match.
He wrote: “Wrestle me! I will blow you up for good ONITA!”
大仁田が新団体「ＦＭＷＥ」で世界進出じゃ ＡＥＷケニー・オメガと電流爆破戦！(東スポWeb)#Yahooニュースhttps://t.co/G1wC6UHh2c
— 大仁田厚 (@onitafire123) May 7, 2021
— “The Bad Boy” Joey Janela (@JANELABABY) May 7, 2021
Before Janela can wrestle Onita, he first has to learn how to wrestle. That’s his only obstacle right now. Good luck, Joseph.