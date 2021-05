Colten Gunn

Real Name: Colten Sopp

Height:

Weight:

Date of Birth: May 18, 1991

Hometown: Orlando, Florida

Pro Debut: November 11, 2020

Trained By: Billy Gunn

Finishing Move: Colt 45

Biography

– Colten graduated from Florida State University in 2013.

– Colten is the son of Billy Gunn & the brother of Austin Gunn.

– November 11, 2020, The Gunn Club (Colten, Austin & Billy Gunn) defeated Joey O’Riley, Sean Maluta & Bshp King on AEW Dark.

– November 18th, The Gunn Club defeated Cezar Bononi, KTB & Seth Gargis on AEW Dark.

– November 19th, The Gunn Club defeated VSK, Angel Fashion & Shawn Donavan on AEW Dark.

– December 2nd, The Gunn Club defeated Ryzin, Sean Maluta & Shawn Dean on AEW Dark.

– December 16th, The Gunn Club (Colten & Austin Gunn) defeated TNT (Terrell Hughes & Terrence Hughes) on AEW Dark.

– December 17th, The Gunn Club (Colten, Billy & Austin Gunn) defeated Baron Black, Mike Verna & Royal Money on AEW Dark.

– December 30th, The Gunn Club defeated Bear Country (Bear Boulder & Bear Bronson) & Mike Verna on AEW Dark.

– January 7, 2021, The Gunn Club defeated Adam Priest, Vary Morales & Ryzin on AEW Dark.

– January 21st, The Gunn Club (Colten & Billy Gunn) defeated John Skyler & Ray Jaz on AEW Dark.

– February 18th, The Gunn Club (Colten, Austin & Billy Gunn) defeated Aaron Frye, Angel Fashion & Tony Vega on AEW Dark.

– March 3rd, The Gunn Club (Colten & Austin Gunn) defeated D3 & M’Badu on AEW Dark.

– March 7th, The Gunn Club competed in the Casino Tag Team Royale at AEW Revolution ’21.

– March 10th, The Gunn Club (Colten, Austin & Billy Gunn) defeated Adam Priest, Seth Gargis & David Ali on AEW Dark.

– March 11th, The Gunn Club defeated Baron Black, Adam Priest & Jake St. Patrick on AEW Dark.

– March 24th, The Gunn Club defeated Rex Lawless & Milk Chocolate (Randy Summers & Brandon Watts on AEW Dark: Elevation