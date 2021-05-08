5/7/21 WWE Smackdown Viewership

May 8, 2021 - by Colin Vassallo

The throwback episode of Friday Night Smackdown seemed like it was a hit, with the overnight numbers showing 2,156,000 viewers, up 233,000 viewers from last week’s overnight. Last week’s show ended up with 2,018,000 viewers after the final numbers came in on Monday.

The show started with 2,147,000 viewers and then increased to 2,166,000 viewers for the second hour. Smackdown was #1 in 18-34 with 0.4, #1 in 18-49 with 0.6, and #2 in 25-54 with 0.7.

(Ratings credit: Showbuzzdaily.com)

click here for the 2021 Wrestling TV Viewership grid

