WWE Smackdown preview for tonight

Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX will be a special “Go Back” episode.

WWE has only announced one match for tonight’s throwback show and that’s Cesaro vs. Seth Rollins.

It’s interesting to note that WWE originally used “Go Back” as the title for tonight’s SmackDown but now they seem to be using “Throwback” more.

It’s also teased that the feud between Cesaro and WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will continue tonight, and there may be some follow-up to Daniel Bryan losing the Career vs. Title match last night.

Tonight’s show should also see an update on the WrestleMania Backlash card.

Tonight's show should also see an update on the WrestleMania Backlash card.