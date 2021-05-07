WarnerMedia issues press release on AEW being #1 for Wednesday

WarnerMedia was quick to tout Dynamite’s number this week as Blood & Guts landed AEW in the #1 spot in the 18-49 demographic for the first time.

The press release stated that Dynamite has so far reached 19.1 million viewers so far this year and has the youngest audience in professional wrestling.

“Being No. 1 in the ratings for the first time is a major triumph for AEW and a tribute to our talent and staff, everyone at TNT, and above all else our loyal fans and viewers, all of whom make it possible for us to bring wrestling to homes around the world every Wednesday night,” said AEW President Tony Khan. “With fans making a safe return in force to support our live shows, and our matches and stories becoming more explosive every week, the best of AEW: Dynamite is ahead!”

Dynamite had a total of around 1,600 fans at the Daily’s Place on Wednesday night according to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer. The company was hoping to have over 2,000 fans and is shooting for a full house for Double or Nothing on May 30.