Stephanie McMahon talks new WWE signature

WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon recently spoke with Michael LoRé of Forbes to discuss WWE’s new “Then. Now. Forever. Together.” line that is featured in the new WWE TV signature intro.

McMahon noted that the new signature recognizes WWE’s fans, community, and that the message of inclusivity is so important.

“Ultimately what the signature does is it recognizes our fans, it recognizes our community, and the message of inclusivity is so important,” she said. “WWE has always been about inclusivity. … We are all about bringing people together, putting smiles on people’s faces and creating moments and memories that last a lifetime.

“Standing on the stage for WrestleMania 37 at Raymond James Stadium looking out at history being made in that moment was absolutely the shining moment that brought it all together.”

McMahon hopes WWE’s messaging, particularly throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, continues to let fans know that they are appreciated. She said feedback to the new intro has been positive, from fans, employees, partners and on social media.

“I think people feel it. That’s one of my key goals all the time,” she said. “Maya Angelou has a great expression. She said: ‘I’ve learned that people will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel.’ I live by that; it so perfectly describes human nature.

“If you can make people feel then they are connected to you in a much deeper way that has more meaning than reading a brand slogan or a tagline. When it’s something that impacts them emotionally those are the things that you remember and those are the things you take away.”